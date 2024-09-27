MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

Dobeš shines in net but Habs lose 2-1 to Leafs’ NHL-heavy lineup

20240926_MTLTOR_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – The Canadiens held their own against the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top stars, but ultimately dropped Thursday’s decision by a score of 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Jakub Dobeš’ 32-save effort kept Montreal within striking distance all night, but the visitors could not find an equalizer in the final frame to force extra time.

Christian Dvorak scored his first goal of the preseason in the second period on a feed from Alex Barré-Boulet. That, however, would be the extent of Montreal’s offense on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goal

P2 05:39 [1]-1 Dvorak (Barré-Boulet)

Christian Dvorak ties it up

Toronto goals

P1 10:12 0-[1] Tavares (Marner, Rielly)

P2 18:04 1-[2] Robertson (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens and Leafs close out the home-and-home preseason series at the Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

