MTL@TOR: Game recap | Preseason

TORONTO – The Canadiens held their own against the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top stars, but ultimately dropped Thursday’s decision by a score of 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Jakub Dobeš’ 32-save effort kept Montreal within striking distance all night, but the visitors could not find an equalizer in the final frame to force extra time.

Christian Dvorak scored his first goal of the preseason in the second period on a feed from Alex Barré-Boulet. That, however, would be the extent of Montreal’s offense on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.