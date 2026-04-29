MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 5

KEYS TO THE GAME

Discipline… again!

We’re starting to sound like a broken record, but 32 minor penalties taken over four games will do that to you. At this stage, it’s not just a stat, it’s a storyline. If the Canadiens want to tilt this series in their favor, staying out of the box is essential.

Start strong, finish stronger

The Habs have shown they can set the tone early, but in Games 2 and 4, they couldn’t carry it through. Strong starts only matter if they’re backed by complete efforts. In Tampa, it’s about putting together a full 60 minutes and closing with the same urgency they open with, especially when the game is on the line.

Bounce-back mindset

It’s been a defining trait all season. When the Canadiens have been knocked down, they’ve consistently found a way to respond. That resilience will be put to the test again on Wednesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL

Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)

Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL

Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | Apr. 19 @ TBL: 4-3 MTL (OT)

Game 2 | Apr. 21 @ TBL: 3-2 TBL (OT)

Game 3 | Apr. 24 vs. TBL: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Game 4 | Apr. 26 vs. TBL: 3-2 TBL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield is a streak scorer, and with his first of the series coming in Game 4, the Canadiens will be counting on their top trigger man to heat up at the right time down the stretch of this first-round battle.

On the other side, Brandon Hagel continues to set the pace for Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has been a constant presence and enters with a playoff-leading six goals through four games. Containing his impact will be a priority for Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BOLTS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Lightning match up by the numbers: