MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Four out of their last five. Seven out of their last 11. That’ll do just fine for a Canadiens team suddenly back in the mix for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Habs are undeniably playing their best hockey of the season, and if Saturday’s shutout of the defending Stanley Cup champions isn’t proof, nothing is. That said, there’s no time to relax, as another tough test looms this evening.

Tampa’s dynasty run is far from over. Even with the departure of their captain Steven Stamkos in the summer, the Bolts haven’t missed a step. Top to bottom, the Lightning’s lineup is loaded with talent. With players like Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa boasts the NHL’s best offense, fourth-ranked power play and seventh-best defense. Add to that Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli—all producing a point-per-game or better—and the challenge becomes clear.

Both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back, with the Bolts playing their second in less than 24 hours. Sunday’s matchup will test which side has more gas left in the tank.

SEASON SERIES

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Jake Evans is on fire. The Canadiens forward has scored in four consecutive outings and set a new personal best with points in five straight. At this rate, the 28-year-old will shatter career highs across the board well before season’s end.

As for Tampa, the stars—Kucherov, Hedman and Point—are always a threat. But don’t underestimate Hagel, who’s fit in nicely in Tampa over the last three seasons. The Saskatchewan native has nine points in his last seven appearances and has all the tools to punish his opponents on any given night.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BOLTS

