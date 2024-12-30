MTL@TBL: Game recap

Habs complete weekend sweep in Florida with dominant 5-2 win on Sunday

20241229_MTLTBL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – For the first time since 2017, the Canadiens won consecutive games in Florida, completing the feat with a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Alex Newhook, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans (yes, him again!), Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp for the Canadiens. Evans extended his goal streak to five game, tied with two others for the longest active run in the National Hockey League, per NHL PR.

Sunday’s win marks Montreal’s fifth victory in their last six games.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:07 [1]-0 Newhook (Matheson, Laine)

MTL@TBL: Newhook scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P2 12:34 [2]-1 Dvorak (Guhle, Carrier)

MTL@TBL: Dvorak scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P2 18:28 [3]-1 Evans (Armia)

MTL@TBL: Evans scores against Jonas Johansson

P3 12:32 [4]-2 Armia (Heineman)

MTL@TBL: Armia scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P3 18:08 [5]-2 Gallagher (Anderson, Carrier) - EN

MTL@TBL: Gallagher scores empty-net goal

Tampa Bay goals

P2 00:37 1-[1] Hagel (Unassisted)

P2 18:54 3-[2] Kucherov (Raddysh, Paul)

What’s next

A New Year’s Eve showdown in Vegas, where the Canadiens take on the Golden Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon.

