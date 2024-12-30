MTL@TBL: Game recap

TAMPA – For the first time since 2017, the Canadiens won consecutive games in Florida, completing the feat with a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Alex Newhook, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans (yes, him again!), Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp for the Canadiens. Evans extended his goal streak to five game, tied with two others for the longest active run in the National Hockey League, per NHL PR.

Sunday’s win marks Montreal’s fifth victory in their last six games.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.