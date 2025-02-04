MTL@SJS: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Anaheim wasn’t the start the Canadiens had in mind for their California trip. A 2-0 lead slipped away in a 3-2 loss, a frustrating result for a team looking to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If Montreal hopes to turn it around, it’ll start with their offense. The team has scored just eight goals in their last five games, a number that simply won’t cut it.

Fortunately, redemption awaits in San Jose where the Canadiens have won three straight, and on Tuesday night, they’ll look to extend that streak to four while snapping their five-game losing streak.

As expected, the Sharks find themselves in deep waters at this point in the season, sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 15-33-3 record.

They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and 10 of their last 12, allowing a league-worst 53 goals during over that span. And on Saturday, life in San Jose got even tougher when the team traded leading scorer Mikael Granlund and veteran defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars.

Tonight, something’s got to give. Will the Habs snap out of their skid, or will the Sharks prosper? Get that coffee machine ready and tune in at 10:30 p.m. ET to find out!

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 4 @ SJS:

Feb. 27 vs. SJS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

It’s a Terrier showdown between Hutson and Celebrini with the Calder Trophy watch on in San Jose.

Even while pointless in his last five games, Hutson has collected 39 points in 52 appearances for the Canadiens this season. Meanwhile, Celebrini, the 2023 Hobey Baker winner, is tied for the Sharks scoring lead with 37 points in 42 games this year.

May the best rookie (at least on Tuesday) win.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SHARKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Sharks match up by the numbers: