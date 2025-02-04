MTL@SJS: What you need to know

SAN JOSE – Calder Trophy frontrunners and former Boston University teammates Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini meet as the Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Hutson, Celebrini clash for first time in NHL as Habs look to find form in Bay Area
WHEN
Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
SAP Center – San Jose, CA
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Anaheim wasn’t the start the Canadiens had in mind for their California trip. A 2-0 lead slipped away in a 3-2 loss, a frustrating result for a team looking to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If Montreal hopes to turn it around, it’ll start with their offense. The team has scored just eight goals in their last five games, a number that simply won’t cut it.
Fortunately, redemption awaits in San Jose where the Canadiens have won three straight, and on Tuesday night, they’ll look to extend that streak to four while snapping their five-game losing streak.
As expected, the Sharks find themselves in deep waters at this point in the season, sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 15-33-3 record.
They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and 10 of their last 12, allowing a league-worst 53 goals during over that span. And on Saturday, life in San Jose got even tougher when the team traded leading scorer Mikael Granlund and veteran defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars.
Tonight, something’s got to give. Will the Habs snap out of their skid, or will the Sharks prosper? Get that coffee machine ready and tune in at 10:30 p.m. ET to find out!
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 4 @ SJS:
Feb. 27 vs. SJS:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
It’s a Terrier showdown between Hutson and Celebrini with the Calder Trophy watch on in San Jose.
Even while pointless in his last five games, Hutson has collected 39 points in 52 appearances for the Canadiens this season. Meanwhile, Celebrini, the 2023 Hobey Baker winner, is tied for the Sharks scoring lead with 37 points in 42 games this year.
May the best rookie (at least on Tuesday) win.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SHARKS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Sharks match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Sharks
24-23-5
RECORD
15-33-6
20.3%
POWER PLAY
17.5%
82.5%
PENALTY KILL
76.4%
2.90
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.61
3.35
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.67
Caufield (25)
GOALS
Toffoli (18)
Hutson, Suzuki (36)
ASSISTS
Eklund (21)
Suzuki (51)
POINTS
Celebrini, Eklund (37)
Suzuki (+6)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Zetterlund (+9)
Xhekaj (125)
HITS
Kunin (136)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the team’s hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.