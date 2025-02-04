MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Hutson, Celebrini clash for first time in NHL as Habs look to find form in Bay Area

cms-20250203-preview-EN-v2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SAN JOSE – Calder Trophy frontrunners and former Boston University teammates Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini meet as the Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

SAP Center – San Jose, CA

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Anaheim wasn’t the start the Canadiens had in mind for their California trip. A 2-0 lead slipped away in a 3-2 loss, a frustrating result for a team looking to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If Montreal hopes to turn it around, it’ll start with their offense. The team has scored just eight goals in their last five games, a number that simply won’t cut it.

Fortunately, redemption awaits in San Jose where the Canadiens have won three straight, and on Tuesday night, they’ll look to extend that streak to four while snapping their five-game losing streak.

As expected, the Sharks find themselves in deep waters at this point in the season, sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 15-33-3 record.

They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and 10 of their last 12, allowing a league-worst 53 goals during over that span. And on Saturday, life in San Jose got even tougher when the team traded leading scorer Mikael Granlund and veteran defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars.

Tonight, something’s got to give. Will the Habs snap out of their skid, or will the Sharks prosper? Get that coffee machine ready and tune in at 10:30 p.m. ET to find out!

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 4 @ SJS:

Feb. 27 vs. SJS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

It’s a Terrier showdown between Hutson and Celebrini with the Calder Trophy watch on in San Jose.

Even while pointless in his last five games, Hutson has collected 39 points in 52 appearances for the Canadiens this season. Meanwhile, Celebrini, the 2023 Hobey Baker winner, is tied for the Sharks scoring lead with 37 points in 42 games this year.

May the best rookie (at least on Tuesday) win.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SHARKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Sharks match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Sharks

24-23-5

RECORD

15-33-6

20.3%

POWER PLAY

17.5%

82.5%

PENALTY KILL

76.4%

2.90

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.61

3.35

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.67

Caufield (25)

GOALS

Toffoli (18)

Hutson, Suzuki (36)

ASSISTS

Eklund (21)

Suzuki (51)

POINTS

Celebrini, Eklund (37)

Suzuki (+6)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Zetterlund (+9)

Xhekaj (125)

HITS

Kunin (136)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the team’s hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

Lines at practice – Feb. 3

News Feed

Carrier's persistence continues to pay off

Lines at practice – Feb. 3

MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for January

Updates from practice – Feb. 1

Beck, Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Rafael Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

MIN@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 30

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

Kaiden Guhle out indefinitely 

Updates from practice – Jan. 29

Jayden Struble recalled from Laval Rocket

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 28

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 27