Lines at practice – Feb. 3

Alex Carrier, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on defense, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes were in their usual spots between the pipes. Josh Anderson (therapy day) did not participate in the session.

During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Montembeault would get the start in San Jose tomorrow.

Tuesday’s game against the Sharks is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.