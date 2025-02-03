Lines at practice – Feb. 3

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens were back to work at SAP Center in the Bay Area on Monday.
Twenty players were on the ice for practice:
St-Louis changes forward lines at practice
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
77 Dach
64 Reinbacher (no contact)
92 Laine
71 Evans
40 Armia
55 Pezzetta
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
Alex Carrier, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on defense, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes were in their usual spots between the pipes. Josh Anderson (therapy day) did not participate in the session.
During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Montembeault would get the start in San Jose tomorrow.
Tuesday’s game against the Sharks is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.