Lines at practice – Feb. 3

St-Louis changes forward lines at practice

cms-20250203-practice-EN-v2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens were back to work at SAP Center in the Bay Area on Monday.

Twenty players were on the ice for practice:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

64 Reinbacher (no contact)

92 Laine

71 Evans

40 Armia

55 Pezzetta

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

Alex Carrier, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj rotated pairings on defense, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes were in their usual spots between the pipes. Josh Anderson (therapy day) did not participate in the session.

During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Montembeault would get the start in San Jose tomorrow.

Tuesday’s game against the Sharks is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

