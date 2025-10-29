MTL@SEA: Game recap

SEATTLE – Cole Caufield established scored his 11th career overtime goal to set a new franchise record in the Canadiens 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

It was a memorable night for several Canadiens: captain Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to a career-best 10 games, collecting three assists, while Lane Hutson stretched his to five games, setting up Caufield’s winner. Noah Dobson chipped in with two assists, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook each found the back of the net — their fifth and fourth goals of the season, respectively.

Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes remained unbeaten, turning aside 18 shots to improve to 6-0-0 on the year.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.