MTL@SEA: Game recap

Caufield scores his third overtime goal of the season in Canadiens 4-3 OT win over Kraken

By Montreal Canadiens
SEATTLE – Cole Caufield established scored his 11th career overtime goal to set a new franchise record in the Canadiens 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

It was a memorable night for several Canadiens: captain Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to a career-best 10 games, collecting three assists, while Lane Hutson stretched his to five games, setting up Caufield’s winner. Noah Dobson chipped in with two assists, and Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook each found the back of the net — their fifth and fourth goals of the season, respectively.

Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes remained unbeaten, turning aside 18 shots to improve to 6-0-0 on the year.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 10:25 [1]-0 Caufield (Suzuki, Dobson)

MTL@SEA: Caufield scores goal against Joey Daccord

P1 17:28 [2]-0 Slafkovsky (Caufield, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@SEA: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Joey Daccord

P3 05:55 [3]-0 Newhook (Dach, Dobson) – PPG

MTL@SEA: Newhook scores PPG against Joey Daccord

OT 00:44 [4]-3 Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson)

MTL@SEA: Caufield scores goal against Joey Daccord

Seattle goals

P3 08:57 3-[1] Montour (Catton, Marchment) – PPG

P3 15:17 3-[2] Wright (Montour, Tolvanen)

P3 18:17 3-[3] Montour (Dunn, Schwartz)

What’s next

The Canadiens return to Montreal to host the Ottawa Senators on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

