MTL@PIT: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Just one week ago, it felt like the Canadiens had found their rhythm with back-to-back wins. Yet, they enter Saturday’s matchup on the heels of consecutive tough losses, and this time, they paid the price. Martin St-Louis sent a message to his team during Friday’s practice, heavy on skating and light on anything else. However, the past is the past; now the Habs’ shift their focus to a Penguins team that has been a tough opponent in recent history. Pittsburgh’s won its last four games against Montreal, a streak the Canadiens aim to end to tonight, as they look to kick off November on the right foot.

Sidney Crosby did as Sidney Crosby does in the Penguins’ 2-1 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The Pens, stuck in a six-game skid, trailed heading into the third period, where Crosby levelled the score before netting the game-winning goal in the extra frame. With the tie-breaking tally, the Pens’ captain passed Wayne Gretzky and Marcel Dionne for the eighth-most go-ahead goals in NHL history. Despite the win, Pittsburgh (4-7-1) has navigated some choppy waters of their own in the early goings of this season—particularly on the back end. Mike Sullivan’s group has allowed the most goals (48) in the League to date, an area the Canadiens will look to continue to exploit against a Crosby and Evgeni Malkin-led offense that can come alive at any moment.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki is one point shy of No. 300 in his career. Through 384 games over parts of six seasons, the 25-year-old has tallied 112 goals and 182 assists. Suzuki leads the Habs with 13 points this season, and has registered multi-point performances in four of Montreal’s last five games.

Lars Eller has had recent success against the Canadiens, scoring three goals in his last three games against Montreal. Lifetime, Eller has posted 9-7-16 totals in 21 games versus the team that launched his NHL career.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-PENS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Penguins match up by the numbers: