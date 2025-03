PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens were dealt a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Montreal found themselves trailing early, before Alex Newhook tied the game 1-1.

However, Philadelphia responded twice in quick succession, seizing control of the game with a 3-1 advantage—a deficit the Canadiens could not overcome.

Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak and Patrik Laine were the other Habs goalscorers on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.