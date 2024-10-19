MTL@NYI: What you need to know

ELMONT – Martin St-Louis’ Canadiens travel to Long Island where they’ll meet Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
Habs-Isles coaching matchup features pair of Quebec-born Hall of Famers
WHEN
Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
UBS Arena – Elmont, NY
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Islanders have been hot and cold in their 1-1-2 start to the season. A four-goal effort against the Utah Hockey Club in their season opener, and a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on the road are signs of what New York can present offensively. However, two shutout losses in their first four games have raised concerns, echoing last season’s 22nd-ranked offense. Special teams have been particularly tough sledding for Roy’s group, who, despite the small sample size, rank in the bottom 10 in both power play and penalty kill percentage. On home ice for just the second time this year, the Isles will look to give their fans something to cheer about on Saturday.
Montreal is looking to rebound from a less-than-convincing 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Thursday. With wins in two of their five outings and a pair of four-goal showings to start the new campaign, the Canadiens have likewise shown flashes of offensive flare, however, the attack has stalled of late, producing just one goal in the team’s last four periods. Cole Caufield, who found the back of the net in each of his first three games, and Nick Suzuki, who has yet to score this season, will be instrumental in driving the Habs offense against a typically stingy Islanders defense.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-ISLES
Suzuki and Caufield have both found success against the Islanders, each averaging a point-per-game or better against the Metropolitan Division opponent over their careers.
The Canadiens edged the Islanders 2-1 in last year’s season series. Looking further back, the teams have split their last 10 matchups down the middle, each side winning five. Notably, five of the last six head-to-heads have been decided by just one goal, highlighting how closely these teams are matched.
Here’s how the Canadiens and Islanders match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Islanders
2-3-0
RECORD
1-1-2
18.2%
POWER PLAY
10%
93.8%
PENALTY KILL
71.4%
13
GOALS FOR
10
17
GOALS AGAINST
11
Caufield (4)
GOALS
Duclair, Nelson (2)
Hutson, Suzuki (4)
ASSISTS
Dobson, Holmstrom, Pelech (2)
Caufield (5)
POINTS
Duclair, Nelson (3)
Guhle (+4)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Mayfield (+4)
Slafkovský (18)
HITS
Tsyplakov (11)
LINEUP NEWS
Kaiden Guhle did not travel with the team to Long Island. The Canadiens announced on Friday that the defenseman, who played 23:09 in Thursday’s game against the Kings, is being evaluated daily for an upper-body injury. In the wake of the news, Logan Mailloux was recalled from the Laval Rocket and is with the team in New York. Mike Matheson, who left the game against Los Angeles is with the Habs on the road, but his status for tonight’s game remains unknown. St-Louis said on Friday that he is unsure if Slafkovský will suit up against New York after leaving yesterday’s practice with apparent discomfort in his upper body.
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate at UBS Arena on Saturday. St-Louis will, however, address the media pregame around 12:00 p.m. ET, at which point any changes to his lineup could be revealed. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference, and keep on eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.