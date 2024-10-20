MTL@NYI: Game recap

ELMONT – Cole Caufield’s late-game heroics forced extra time but after a dramatic nine-round shootout, the New York Islanders claimed a 4-3 victory at UBS Arena on Saturday.

The Isles jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Caufield cut the deficit to one with 3.5 seconds to spare in the opening frame.

Out of the break, Mailloux accepted a feed from Jake Evans, and ripped it post and in for his to knot the game at two apiece after two. The 21-year-old is the 599th player to score a goal in a Habs uniform. Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen, you’re up!

The teams exchanged goals in the final 20 of regulation, sending the game into overtime, where neither side could find a game-winner.

In the shootout, rookies Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman scored for Montreal, but Semyon Varlamov shut the door on Mailloux in the ninth round to secure the victory for New York.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Jayden Struble made his season debut in place of the injured Kaiden Guhle, while Mailloux slotted in for Arber Xhekaj on the Montreal blue line. There were no changes up front.