MTL@NYI: Game recap

Habs earn hard-fought point in nine-round shootout loss to Isles

By Montreal Canadiens
ELMONT – Cole Caufield’s late-game heroics forced extra time but after a dramatic nine-round shootout, the New York Islanders claimed a 4-3 victory at UBS Arena on Saturday.

The Isles jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Caufield cut the deficit to one with 3.5 seconds to spare in the opening frame.

Out of the break, Mailloux accepted a feed from Jake Evans, and ripped it post and in for his to knot the game at two apiece after two. The 21-year-old is the 599th player to score a goal in a Habs uniform. Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen, you’re up!

The teams exchanged goals in the final 20 of regulation, sending the game into overtime, where neither side could find a game-winner.

In the shootout, rookies Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman scored for Montreal, but Semyon Varlamov shut the door on Mailloux in the ninth round to secure the victory for New York.

Roster

Jayden Struble made his season debut in place of the injured Kaiden Guhle, while Mailloux slotted in for Arber Xhekaj on the Montreal blue line. There were no changes up front.

Montreal goals

P1 19:56[1]-2 Caufield (Matheson, Slafkovský) - PPG

MTL@NYI: Caufield scores PPG against Semyon Varlamov

P2 00:59 [2]-2 Mailloux (Evans, Anderson)

MTL@NYI: Mailloux scores goal against Semyon Varlamov

P3 17:50 [3]-3 Caufield (Slafkovský, Suzuki)

MTL@NYI: Caufield scores goal against Semyon Varlamov

Shootout

Kapanen and Heineman converted on their attempts.

Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson and Mailloux were stopped.

New York goals

P1 14:32 0-[1] Horvat (Barzal, Dobson) – PPG

P1 16:58 0-[2] Palmieri (Dobson, Tsyplakov)

P3 15:24 2-[3] Lee (Pageau, Pelech)

Shootout

Kyle Palmieri, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson scored.

Mathew Barzal, Max Tsyplakov, Bo Horvat, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brock Nelson and Alexander Romanov were denied.

What’s next

The Canadiens have another shot at a New York team when the Rangers come to the Bell Centre on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

