MTL@NJD: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

With an 8-5-2 record, New Jersey ranks second in the Metropolitan Division, looking to put a disappointing 2023-24 season behind them. Key additions to bolster this year’s squad include Brendan Dillon, Paul Cotter, Jacob Markström, Stefan Noesen, Brett Pesce and former Habs, Jake Allen and Johnathan Kovacevic. The Devils, now on three days rest, returned home Monday from an all-or-nothing road trip through Western Canada, where they shut out the Vancouver Canucks 6-0, were blanked by the Calgary Flames 3-0, and then rebounded to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0, before heading back to the Garden State. Naturally, they’re due for a shutout loss, right?

Only time will tell, but the Habs could use a break after Tuesday’s heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames. One could argue the Habs deserved better fate, but moral victories won’t lift the team from their current four-game losing streak. Sitting at 4-7-2, St-Louis and the Canadiens are poised to start their voyage through northern USA and Toronto with a win. Offense will be key for the visitors, who have averaged just two goals per game in their last four outings—a number that’ll need to improve to keep pace with a Devils team averaging closer to four.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson is inching ever so close to his first career NHL goal. Here’s how he’s fared in recent games:

October 27 @ PHI: Hit the post

October 29 vs. SEA: Hit the post

October 31 @ WSH: Two assists

November 2 @ PIT: Hit the post

November 5 vs. CGY: Dominated the game

It’s only a matter of time before the 20-year-old rookie finds twine.

On the Devils' side, captain Nico Hischier is the player to watch. Now in his eighth season, the 2017 first-overall pick, is averaging more than a point-per-game with the Devils in 2024-25 and owns a share of the league lead with 10 goals.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DEVILS

New Jersey has proven lethal on the power play against Montreal, converting 11 times in their last 10 games against the Canadiens. Facing one of the NHL’s top five power plays tonight, the Habs will look to break that trend and turn the special teams battle in their favor.

Here’s how the Canadiens and Devils match up by the numbers: