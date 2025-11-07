MTL@NJD: Game recap

Habs concede late equalizer, lose in OT for first time this season

20251106_MTLNJD_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
NEWARK – By now, you can probably guess how Thursday’s game ended: in overtime.

This time, however, it did not go the Canadiens way. Jesper Bratt sprung free on a breakaway in extra time and beat Jakub Dobes five hole, as the Devils escaped with a 4-3 win at Prudential Center.

Kirby Dach, Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen were the Montreal goalscorers, and Noah Dobson earned a pair of assists in the loss.

Dobes stopped 24 shots as his record dropped to 6-0-1 on the year.

For more stats, check out the NHL's Gamecenter summary here.

Roster 

Montreal goals

P1 02:59 [1]-1 Dach (Dobson, Matheson)

MTL@NJD: Dach scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

P3 00:59 [2]-2 Evans (Anderson, Dobson)

MTL@NJD: Evans scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

P3 10:33 [3]-2 Kapanen (Newhook)

MTL@NJD: Kapanen scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

New Jersey goals 

P1 01:53 0-[1] Glass (Unassisted)

P2 08:05 1-[2] Palat (Nemec, Cholowski)

P3 18:50 3-[3] Meier (Hughes, Bratt)

OT 01:33 3-[4] Bratt (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens return to Montreal to host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday in the first of four consecutive games at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

