MTL@NJD: Game recap

NEWARK – By now, you can probably guess how Thursday’s game ended: in overtime.

This time, however, it did not go the Canadiens way. Jesper Bratt sprung free on a breakaway in extra time and beat Jakub Dobes five hole, as the Devils escaped with a 4-3 win at Prudential Center.

Kirby Dach, Jake Evans and Oliver Kapanen were the Montreal goalscorers, and Noah Dobson earned a pair of assists in the loss.

Dobes stopped 24 shots as his record dropped to 6-0-1 on the year.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

