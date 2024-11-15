MTL@MIN: Game recap

ST. PAUL – The Canadiens were blanked 3-0 by the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Look at the scoresheet, and you might think the Habs were outplayed. But that wasn’t the story in this one. The Wild scored on their best chance in the second and capitalized on a four-minute power play in the third. Those two moments were ultimately the difference in Minnesota.

Samuel Montembeault was solid in the Canadiens net, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster