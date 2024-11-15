MTL@MIN: Game recap

Habs offense stalls in Minnesota

2024114_MTLMIN_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. PAUL – The Canadiens were blanked 3-0 by the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Look at the scoresheet, and you might think the Habs were outplayed. But that wasn’t the story in this one. The Wild scored on their best chance in the second and capitalized on a four-minute power play in the third. Those two moments were ultimately the difference in Minnesota.

Samuel Montembeault was solid in the Canadiens net, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Minnesota goals

P2 12:43 0-[1] Boldy (Johansson, Kaprizov)

P3 12:19 0-[2] Rossi (Spurgeon, Chisholm) – PPG

P3 19:40 0-[3] Kaprizov (Gaudreau) – ENG

What’s next

The Habs will spend the next 12 days in Montreal, where they will play a four-game homestand, starting with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Prior to puck drop, the Canadiens will honor Shea Weber for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame @ MIN: Slafkovský

Postgame @ MIN: Matheson

Postgame @ MIN: St-Louis

News Feed

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 13

MTL@BUF: Game recap

The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

MTL@TOR: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 9

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Shea Weber to be immortalized as one of hockey’s greats

Pezzetta teams up with fans, Montreal business for Movember

Habs to host away-game viewing party at Bell Centre

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Shea Weber returns to the Bell Centre

Updates from practice – Nov. 6

Oliver Kapanen loaned to Timra IK

CGY@MTL: Game recap