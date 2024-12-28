MTL@FLA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens hopes of entering the Christmas break on a four-game winning streak were shattered by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who mounted a third-period comeback to down the Habs 5-4 before the holiday pause. Despite the setback, Montreal looked dangerous as the offense continues to surge, scoring four or more goals in each of their past four games. Against the Panthers—the League’s second-best offense—the Canadiens will need to keep the scoring momentum alive with hopes of taking down the defending Stanley Cup Champions, and they’ll look to do so in front of a sea of Habs fans at Amerant Bank Arena, as vacationers soak up the Florida sunshine over the holidays.

The Panthers are Panthering again. Fresh off the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory, Florida has reclaimed its championship form with a 10-3-1 record in their last 14 games. Boasting a 22-12-2 record overall, the Cats pace the Atlantic Division as they open a four-game homestand on Saturday afternoon. With 126 goals—tied for the second most in the NHL—the Panthers high-powered offense has been the key to their success. The charge is led by Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, all of whom will represent their countries at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Spencer Knight will be between the pipes for the home side. The 23-year-old brings a 6-5-1 record, 2.78 goals-against average and .891 save percentage into this afternoon’s matchup, as part of a Panthers squad that’s allowed the 10th most goals in the League this season.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 28 @ FLA:

Mar. 15 vs. FLA:

Mar. 30 @ FLA:

Apr. 1 vs. FLA :

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Inevitably, it’s Dobes for the Habs. The Czechia native has spent the past two season developing with the Laval Rocket, where he’s posted a career 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage across 65 American Hockey League games. This year, the 23-year-old has upped his game a notch, improving his numbers to a 2.44 GAA and .910 save percentage.

At the other end of the ice, Sam Reinhart is a player the Canadiens will need to keep in check. Currently with 22 tallies to his name, the Panthers forward has emerged into one of the League’s elite goalscorers and is on-pace to score 50 goals for a second consecutive campaign.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CATS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Panthers match up by the numbers: