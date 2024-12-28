MTL@FLA: Game recap

SUNRISE – Kirby Dach scored a pair and Jakub Dobes made 34 saves in his NHL debut as the Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Dach opened the scoring with his third and fourth tallies of the season, providing the Canadiens a two-goal advantage. Five minutes later, Jake Evans scored shorthanded to put the Habs up three. Evans now has points in five straight games, a new personal best for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Dobes was looking more like a seasoned veteran than a rookie making his first start in the league. The 23-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced through two periods, and added 10 more in the final stanza as Montreal sailed to victory.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

