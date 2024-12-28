MTL@FLA: Game recap

Dach doubles down, Dobes shines bright in NHL debut as Habs open road trip with 4-0 win over defending Stanley Cup Champions

By Montreal Canadiens
SUNRISE – Kirby Dach scored a pair and Jakub Dobes made 34 saves in his NHL debut as the Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Dach opened the scoring with his third and fourth tallies of the season, providing the Canadiens a two-goal advantage. Five minutes later, Jake Evans scored shorthanded to put the Habs up three. Evans now has points in five straight games, a new personal best for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Dobes was looking more like a seasoned veteran than a rookie making his first start in the league. The 23-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced through two periods, and added 10 more in the final stanza as Montreal sailed to victory.

Montreal goals

P2 01:39 [1]-0 Dach (Newhook, Guhle)

MTL@FLA: Dach scores goal against Spencer Knight

P2 13:51 [2]-0 Dach (Newhook)

MTL@FLA: Dach scores goal against Spencer Knight

P2 17:19 [3]-0 Evans (Unassisted) – SHG

MTL@FLA: Evans scores goal against Spencer Knight

P3 14:17 [4]-0 Caufield Slafkovsky)

MTL@FLA: Caufield scores goal against Spencer Knight

The Canadiens complete their doubleheader in Florida on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

