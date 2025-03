EDMONTON – The Canadiens fought hard but couldn’t secure the extra point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

The loss snapped Montreal’s five-game winning streak.

Cole Caufield and Joel Armia scored, Lane Hutson extended his point streak to six games and Samuel Montembeault made 29 saves on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.