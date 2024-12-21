MTL@DET: Game recap

DETROIT – Patrik Laine scored a power play marker at 12:02 of the third period and the Canadiens held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the win in Michigan:

Emil Heineman opened the scoring with his seventh of the season in Friday’s opening frame.

Jake Evans restored Montreal’s one-goal advantage with a shorthanded tally in the first period, part of a two-point effort in his 300 th career NHL game.

career NHL game. After falling behind in the final stanza, Arber Xhekaj leveled the game at 3-3 with his first goal of the year.

Laine gave the Canadiens the win with his seventh power play marker in his eighth game as a Hab.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.