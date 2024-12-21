MTL@DET: Game recap

Evans records multi-point performance in 300th career game; Habs win 4-3 in Detroit

20241220_MTLDET_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – Patrik Laine scored a power play marker at 12:02 of the third period and the Canadiens held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the win in Michigan:

  • Emil Heineman opened the scoring with his seventh of the season in Friday’s opening frame.
  • Jake Evans restored Montreal’s one-goal advantage with a shorthanded tally in the first period, part of a two-point effort in his 300th career NHL game.
  • After falling behind in the final stanza, Arber Xhekaj leveled the game at 3-3 with his first goal of the year.
  • Laine gave the Canadiens the win with his seventh power play marker in his eighth game as a Hab.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Alexandre Carrier made his Canadiens debut in Detroit.

Montreal goals

P1 07:09 [1]-0 Heineman (Evans, Matheson)

MTL@DET: Heineman scores goal against Cam Talbot

P1 18:31 [2]-1 Evans (Unassisted) – SHG

MTL@DET: Evans scores SHG against Cam Talbot

P3 08:42 [3]-3 Xhekaj (Armia, Heineman)

MTL@DET: Xhekaj scores goal against Cam Talbot

P3 12:02 [4]-3 Laine (Hutson, Caufield) - PPG

Patrik Laine with a Powerplay Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit goals

P1 13:27 1-[1] Kane (Copp, DeBrincat)

P1 19:27 2-[2] Veleno (Petry, Rasmussen)

P3 01:40 2-[3] Motte (Rasmussen)

What’s next

The Canadiens and Red Wings meet again on Saturday in Montreal. For tickets, click here.

Postgame @ DET: Guhle

Postgame @ DET: Evans

Postgame @ DET: Carrier

Postgame @ DET: St-Louis

