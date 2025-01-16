MTL@DAL: What you need to know

Habs, Stars close out season series in Lonestar State with second head-to-head in less than a week

cms-20250116-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DALLAS – The Canadiens look to return home with a perfect four points from their road trip as they take on the Dallas Stars for the second time in five days on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal kicked off their two-game road trip in style on Tuesday, powering past the Utah Hockey Club on the strength of Kirby Dach’s multi-goal performance. Now 10-2-1 in their last 13 games—a stretch during which they’ve led the league in goals for per game—Martin St-Louis’ side looks to close out a travel-heavy start to January on a high note. A win in Dallas would send them home with plenty of momentum as they gear up to play six of their next seven games at the Bell Centre to close out the month.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that mostly applies to the Stars’ success on home ice this season. Dallas has racked up the fifth-most home wins in the NHL, with games in hand on the teams ahead of them. Riding an impressive 8-1-1 record in their last 10 outings, the Stars aren’t known for overwhelming opponents with offense but for suffocating them with elite defense and goaltending. Under Pete DeBoer, Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals per game in the league this season and effectively neutralized the Canadiens’ red-hot attack in their most recent meeting, a 2-1 shootout win at the Bell Centre last Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 11 vs DAL: 2-1 DAL (SO)

Jan. 16 @ DAL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson. Need we say more after the show the kid put on in Utah? The standout rookie, currently boasting the second-best odds to win the Calder Trophy, extended his point streak to five games with three assists in Montreal’s win on Tuesday and ranks second in NHL defenseman scoring since December 17.

Something about American Airlines Center suits Roope Hintz’ eye. The Finnish forward has scored 13 out of his team-leading 19 goals on home ice this season, including six in his last seven games in front of the Dallas faithful.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-STARS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Stars match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Stars

21-18-4

RECORD

28-14-1

21.4%

POWER PLAY

17.9%

82%

PENALTY KILL

85.2%

3.00

GOALS FOR/GAME

3.21

3.28

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.44

Caufield (24)

GOALS

Hintz (19)

Hutson (32)

ASSISTS

Robertson (25)

Suzuki (43)

POINTS

Duchene (41)

Evans (+7)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Harley (+22)

Heineman (101)

HITS

Benn (63)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. St-Louis and select players will be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

MTL@UTA: Game recap

A 15th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink unveiled in Quebec City

Emil Heineman out three to four weeks

MTL@UTA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 13

Catching up with… Sam Harris

DAL@MTL: Game recap

Patrik Laine earns Molson Cup honor for December

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@WSH: Game recap

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 9

Hughes: ‘Many players have reached a new level in their game’

Updates from optional practice – Jan. 8

How to watch Canadiens mid-season press conference

VAN@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Al MacNeil

VAN@MTL: What you need to know