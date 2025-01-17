MTL@DAL: Game recap

DALLAS – The Canadiens added two more points to their tally with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Alex Newhook deflected a Lane Hutson wrister past Jake Oettinger with 10:45 remaining, which ultimately stood as the winning goal. With an assist on the play, Hutson extended his point streak to six games.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Joel Armia, who recorded his 100th career goal on Thursday, also scored for the visitors.

Per NHL PR, Jakub Dobes, who made 32 saves in Dallas, joined former Habs netminder Charlie Lindgren as the only other goalie in NHL history to earn wins in each of his first four career appearances with each game taking place on the road.

Montreal, 11-2-1 in their last 14 games, will play six out of their next seven matchups at the Bell Centre.

