Brett Berard recalled from Laval Rocket

24-year-old forward has seven goals in 17 games with the Laval Rocket this season

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

NEW YORK CITY – The Canadiens announced Monday morning that forward Brett Berard has been recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. 

The move comes one day after Montreal announced that forward Josh Anderson is expected to miss approximately three to four weeks with a lower-body injury. 

Berard, 24, has recorded 11 points (7G, 4A) in 17 games with the Rocket this season. The 5-foot-9 winger from Providence, RI, has also appeared in 48 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, whom the Canadiens face Monday night at Madison Square Garden. He has registered six goals and four assists at the NHL level. 

Montreal acquired Berard from the Rangers on June 26, 2026, in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.

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