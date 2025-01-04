MTL@COL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens may have lost on Friday, but they were not beat. Sometimes, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Despite peppering the Chicago Blackhawks with 40 shots, Montreal came up short in the 4-2 loss—their first of the holiday road trip. Still, Martin St-Louis was satisfied with his group’s effort, emphasizing that his team’s confidence remain intact. They’ll need every ounce of that self-belief tonight in the fifth and final phase of a physically taxing voyage, which has spanned four time zones, included a pair of back-to-backs and wraps up with Saturday’s game, Montreal’s second in less than 24 hours.

Following an uncharacteristically rocky start to the season, the Avalanche have rediscovered their form. Colorado is riding the NHL’s longest active win streak at six games, as part of their League-best 11-3-0 record since December 1. The Avs have not lost a game since December 16 and have scored four or more goals in each of their six wins during that stretch.

The Avalanche’s offense is as dangerous as it gets. Typically, you can’t stop them; you can only hope to contain them. However, the Canadiens proved it's possible during their last visit to Denver, holding Colorado to just a single goal in a 2-1 victory. They’ll look to replicate that performance on Saturday before (finally!) heading home.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 4 @ COL:

Mar. 22 vs. COL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Rookie see, rookie do. That’s the motto Emil Heineman’s followed in his first season with the Canadiens—and it’s worked. Playing on a line with Joel Armia and Jake Evans, two veteran forwards enjoying success of their own, Heineman has totaled eight points in his last eight games, and ranks tied for third on the Habs with 10 goals.

As for the Avalanche, surprise, surprise, it’s Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado’s alternate captain poses a threat few players in the League can rival, pacing the NHL with 64 points, including 23 in his last 11 games.

And we can’t forget Cale Makar who leads all defensemen with 48 points this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-AVS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Avalanche match up by the numbers: