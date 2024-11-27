MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens open a three-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
Canadiens close out back-to-back, open three-game road trip against Monahan, Blue Jackets in Ohio
COLUMBUS – The Canadiens open a three-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
WHEN
Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet East, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Onward and upward. That’s the mindset for the Canadiens after Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club at the Bell Centre. Penalties disrupted the flow of the game—and seemingly stalled Montreal’s along with it—as the Habs directed only 13 shots toward the Utah net. Even so, they held a slim 2-1 lead early in the final frame, the kind of game they’d expect to close out on home ice. But what’s done is done, and the Canadiens can put the result behind them with a win in the second half of their back-to-back, facing a Columbus team they’ve dominated in recent history. Montreal has won six straight against the Blue Jackets, outscoring their opponents 27-9 during that stretch.
Don’t sleep on the Blue Jackets, though, especially at Nationwide Arena, where they boast an impressive 7-3-0 record this season. Fresh off three consecutive wins, Columbus’ offense has been red hot, lighting the lamp 17 times since being thumped by the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Nov. 16. Scoring in bunches has been a theme for Dean Evason’s squad, who have netted five or more goals in six of their 10 games on home ice this season, including in each of their previous three. While their offense has been red hot, their defense has been… ice cold. Keeping the puck out of their own net continues to be Columbus' Achilles heel, conceding at the fourth-highest rate in the league.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 16 vs. CBJ: 5-1 MTL
Nov. 27 @ CBJ:
Dec. 23 @ CBJ:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Cole Caufield has six points in his last six games but hasn’t found the back of the net since Nov. 11. Look for the Habs sharpshooter to break that streak in Columbus where emotions will be running high as he takes to the ice in the home building of his late friend, Johnny Gaudreau.
Zach Werenski – the NHL’s first star of the week – is on an absolute tear for the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has totaled 10 points in his last five games, including a five-point performance less than a week ago, tying the franchise record for most points in a single game and setting a new mark for Columbus defensemen. Werenski’s 20 points in 20 games in 2024-25 are tied for second among NHL blueliners.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-JACKETS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Blue Jackets match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Blue Jackets
7-11-3
RECORD
9-9-2
21.4%
POWER PLAY
18.2%
83.3%
PENALTY KILL
77.8%
2.76
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.45
3.76
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.60
Caufield (12)
GOALS
Marchenko (8)
Matheson, Suzuki (12)
ASSISTS
Werenski (14)
Suzuki (19)
POINTS
Marchenko, Monahan, Werenski (20)
Guhle, Roy (0)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Marchenko (+9)
Anderson (53)
HITS
Olivier (66)
LINEUP NEWS
Martin St-Louis turns to Cayden Primeau for the Canadiens’ second game in as many nights. Defenseman Mike Matheson, who was ruled out of Tuesday’s game ahead of the warmup period, is with the team in Columbus, but his status for tonight’s game is unknown at the time of publication.
St-Louis and select players will be made available to the media around noon on Wednesday. For lineup news, keep an eye on @CanadiensMTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.