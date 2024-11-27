MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Onward and upward. That’s the mindset for the Canadiens after Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club at the Bell Centre. Penalties disrupted the flow of the game—and seemingly stalled Montreal’s along with it—as the Habs directed only 13 shots toward the Utah net. Even so, they held a slim 2-1 lead early in the final frame, the kind of game they’d expect to close out on home ice. But what’s done is done, and the Canadiens can put the result behind them with a win in the second half of their back-to-back, facing a Columbus team they’ve dominated in recent history. Montreal has won six straight against the Blue Jackets, outscoring their opponents 27-9 during that stretch.

Don’t sleep on the Blue Jackets, though, especially at Nationwide Arena, where they boast an impressive 7-3-0 record this season. Fresh off three consecutive wins, Columbus’ offense has been red hot, lighting the lamp 17 times since being thumped by the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Nov. 16. Scoring in bunches has been a theme for Dean Evason’s squad, who have netted five or more goals in six of their 10 games on home ice this season, including in each of their previous three. While their offense has been red hot, their defense has been… ice cold. Keeping the puck out of their own net continues to be Columbus' Achilles heel, conceding at the fourth-highest rate in the league.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 16 vs. CBJ: 5-1 MTL

Nov. 27 @ CBJ:

Dec. 23 @ CBJ:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield has six points in his last six games but hasn’t found the back of the net since Nov. 11. Look for the Habs sharpshooter to break that streak in Columbus where emotions will be running high as he takes to the ice in the home building of his late friend, Johnny Gaudreau.

Zach Werenski – the NHL’s first star of the week – is on an absolute tear for the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has totaled 10 points in his last five games, including a five-point performance less than a week ago, tying the franchise record for most points in a single game and setting a new mark for Columbus defensemen. Werenski’s 20 points in 20 games in 2024-25 are tied for second among NHL blueliners.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-JACKETS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blue Jackets match up by the numbers: