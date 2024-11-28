MTL@CBJ: Game recap

Suzuki scores OT winner in Columbus

20241127---MTL@CBJ---Win
By Montreal Canadiens
COLUMBUS – Sometimes the story writes itself. Just ask Cole Caufield who scored his 13th goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Johnny Gaudreau’s barn on Wednesday.

Down a goal – with 13 minutes left in the second period, no less – Caufield accepted a breakaway feed from Juraj Slafkovsky and made no mistake, tying the game at two apiece directly beneath where Gaudreau’s banner hangs inside Nationwide Arena.

Emil Heineman and Zach Werenski exchanged tallies in the final stanza, forcing extra time for a second consecutive night. This time, it went the way of the Habs, as Nick Suzuki cleaned up his own rebound and tucked home the winner to seal the deal for the visitors.

Slafkovsky scored the Canadiens’ opener on a 2-on-1 in the first period for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Mike Matheson did not play for a second consecutive night. He is being evaluated daily for a lower-body injury.

Montreal goals

P1 13:00 [1]-1 Slafkovsky (Unassisted)

MTL@CBJ: Slafkovsky scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

P2 06:34 [2]-2 Caufield (Slafkovsky) – PPG

MTL@CBJ: Caufield scores PPG against Elvis Merzlikins

P3 08:24 [3]-2 Heineman (Evans, Armia)

MTL@CBJ: Heineman scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

OT 00:44 [4]-3 Suzuki (Hutson)

MTL@CBJ: Suzuki scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus goals

P1 09:08 0-[1] Olivier (Werenski, Aston-Reese)

P2 04:27 1-[2] Chinakhov (Fantilli, Johnson)

P3 12:22 3-[3] Werenski (Severson, Voronkov)

What’s next

The Canadiens are in New York to play the Rangers on Saturday (1:00 p.m. ET) and Boston to take on the Bruins on Sunday (3:00 p.m. ET).

