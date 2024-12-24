MTL@CBJ: Game recap

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens rallied from two goal deficits, but it wasn’t enough to push them past the Blue Jackets in a 5-4 loss at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Quick hits

Cole Caufield (2A), Jake Evans (1G, 1A) and David Savard (1G, 1A) registered multi-point outings.

Lane Hutson scored his second marker of the season, bringing his season total to 28 points (2G, 26A) in 36 games.

With a goal tonight, Emil Heineman extended his point streak to three games (2G, 1A).

Laine’s return to Columbus

Patrik Laine faced his former team for the first time since being traded to Montreal in the offseason.