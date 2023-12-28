MTL@CAR: What you need to know

Cayden Primeau will face Hurricanes in Raleigh

cms-20231228-mtl-car-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

RALEIGH – The Habs’ seven-game road trip continues with a stop in North Carolina to take on the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Five Habs found the back of the net to rally past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Friday, Dec. 22. The Hawks were up 2-0 near the start of the second period, but goals from Mitchell Stephens, Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and David Savard lifted the visitors past Luke Richardson’s squad. Cayden Primeau made 19 saves.

Recap: Canadiens at Blackhawks 12.22.23

2. Head coach Martin St-Louis will hold a morning skate on Thursday prior to Montreal’s tilt with Carolina. The team hopped on the ice for over an hour at the Canes’ arena after landing in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

During media ops, St-Louis confirmed that Primeau will get the start in net. Any other changes to the lineup may be known during his pregame press conference streamed on the team’s platforms on YouTube, X and Facebook.

3. The Habs are currently on a seven-game road trip that began on Dec. 18 and will end on Jan. 2. Prior to their holiday break, the club played three games against the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, and Chicago, earning five out of a possible six points with two wins and an overtime loss. Seven players have scored 11 goals for the bleu-blanc-rouge over that span. Of note, Suzuki has registered two goals and three assists since the start of the trip and is currently enjoying a five-game point streak during which he has registered eight points (2G, 6A). Teammates Slafkovsky and Anderson have also collected five points each in as many outings.

4. Speaking of points, Sebastian Aho collected four (1G, 3A) in Carolina’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. The Canes’ leading scorer reached and surpassed the 500-point milestone in only 552 games. He has nine points in his last five games, bringing his season total to 35 points in 32 games. Rod Brind’Amour’s squad ranks fourth in the Metropolitan Division with an 18-13-4 record and currently holds the first wild card spot with 40 points (the Canadiens are four points out of the second wild card spot occupied by the Washington Capitals). Carolina will be looking to close out 2023 on home ice with a win before ringing in the New Year on the road.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in on television on TSN2 or RDS or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.

