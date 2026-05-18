MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 7

BUFFALO – The Habs and Sabres are set to face off in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens hit the road for final showdown with Sabres
BUFFALO – The Habs and Sabres are set to face off in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center on Monday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
KEYS TO THE GAME
Shake off Game 6, lean on experience
Martin St-Louis' squad has “been good at bouncing forward” be it individually or collectively, in addition to having success on the road with five wins in seven games away from home so far this postseason. The Canadiens also have experience in Game 7 situations to draw on, having most recently dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games just over two weeks ago, not to mention a 16-9 record in the deciding contest all time.
Better starts to the periods
In Game 6, Montreal gave up an early goal in the first two periods and were outshot 28-15 after 40 minutes. While Arber Xhekaj tied the game shortly after the Sabres went up 1-0 in the opening stanza, Zach Benson’s marker a minute into the middle frame became the second of seven unanswered goals scored by the opponent. The Habs will need to set the tone early and make Buffalo play catchup, instead of the other way around.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF
Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF
Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF
Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL
Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL
Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF
Game 5 | May 14 @ BUF: 6-3 MTL
Game 6 | May 16 vs. BUF: 8-3 BUF
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Ivan Demidov extended his point streak to four games with a goal in Game 6. The 20-year-old Calder Memorial Trophy nominee has had a productive series against Buffalo, registering six points (2G, 4A) in as many games.
Meanwhile, Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had himself a night with a five-point outing (1G, 4A). Against the Canadiens this series, the Norris and Bill Masterton trophy nominee has amassed nine points (2G, 7A).
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES
Here’s how both teams match up: