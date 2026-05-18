MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 7

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shake off Game 6, lean on experience

Martin St-Louis' squad has “been good at bouncing forward” be it individually or collectively, in addition to having success on the road with five wins in seven games away from home so far this postseason. The Canadiens also have experience in Game 7 situations to draw on, having most recently dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games just over two weeks ago, not to mention a 16-9 record in the deciding contest all time.

Better starts to the periods

In Game 6, Montreal gave up an early goal in the first two periods and were outshot 28-15 after 40 minutes. While Arber Xhekaj tied the game shortly after the Sabres went up 1-0 in the opening stanza, Zach Benson’s marker a minute into the middle frame became the second of seven unanswered goals scored by the opponent. The Habs will need to set the tone early and make Buffalo play catchup, instead of the other way around.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL

Playoffs

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL

Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL

Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF

Game 5 | May 14 @ BUF: 6-3 MTL

Game 6 | May 16 vs. BUF: 8-3 BUF

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ivan Demidov extended his point streak to four games with a goal in Game 6. The 20-year-old Calder Memorial Trophy nominee has had a productive series against Buffalo, registering six points (2G, 4A) in as many games.

Meanwhile, Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had himself a night with a five-point outing (1G, 4A). Against the Canadiens this series, the Norris and Bill Masterton trophy nominee has amassed nine points (2G, 7A).

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how both teams match up: