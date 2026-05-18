MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 7

Canadiens hit the road for final showdown with Sabres

20260518-prevEN

BUFFALO – The Habs and Sabres are set to face off in Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center on Monday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

GAME FACTS

KEYS TO THE GAME 

Shake off Game 6, lean on experience 

Martin St-Louis' squad has “been good at bouncing forward” be it individually or collectively, in addition to having success on the road with five wins in seven games away from home so far this postseason. The Canadiens also have experience in Game 7 situations to draw on, having most recently dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games just over two weeks ago, not to mention a 16-9 record in the deciding contest all time. 

Better starts to the periods

In Game 6, Montreal gave up an early goal in the first two periods and were outshot 28-15 after 40 minutes. While Arber Xhekaj tied the game shortly after the Sabres went up 1-0 in the opening stanza, Zach Benson’s marker a minute into the middle frame became the second of seven unanswered goals scored by the opponent. The Habs will need to set the tone early and make Buffalo play catchup, instead of the other way around. 

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Regular season 

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF  

Jan. 22 vs. BUF: 4-2 BUF 

Jan. 31 @ BUF: 4-2 MTL 

Playoffs 

Game 1 | May 6 @ BUF: 4-2 BUF  

Game 2 | May 8 @ BUF: 5-1 MTL 

Game 3 | May 10 vs. BUF: 6-2 MTL 

Game 4 | May 12 vs. BUF: 3-2 BUF 

Game 5 | May 14 @ BUF: 6-3 MTL 

Game 6 | May 16 vs. BUF: 8-3 BUF 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

Ivan Demidov extended his point streak to four games with a goal in Game 6. The 20-year-old Calder Memorial Trophy nominee has had a productive series against Buffalo, registering six points (2G, 4A) in as many games.  

Meanwhile, Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had himself a night with a five-point outing (1G, 4A). Against the Canadiens this series, the Norris and Bill Masterton trophy nominee has amassed nine points (2G, 7A). 

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES 

Here’s how both teams match up:

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Monday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

Related Content

The Foundation launches a special 50/50 raffle for the playoffs

Pregame @ BUF: Guhle

Pregame @ BUF: St-Louis

Pregame @ BUF: Newhook

News Feed

Game 7 Watch Party – Bell Centre Edition presented by Air Canada to take place on Monday night

BUF@MTL: Game recap | Game 6

Updates from optional morning skate - May 16

BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 6

MTL@BUF: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@BUF: What you need to know | Game 5

Filip Mesar and Vinzenz Rohrer heading to Worlds

Canadiens torchbearers during the 2026 Playoffs

Sabres-Canadiens Game 6 start time set for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday

BUF@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate - May 12

BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

Updates from optional practice - May 11

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $989,120 in donations

Beck, Engstrom, Reinbacher and Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

BUF@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from morning skate - May 10

BUF@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3