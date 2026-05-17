Game 7 Watch Party – Bell Centre Edition presented by Air Canada to take place on Monday night

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are heading to Buffalo looking to close out the series on Monday, and the team is once again inviting fans to pack the Bell Centre for the biggest viewing party in town.

The Watch Party – Bell Centre Edition presented by Air Canada is back for Round 2. Tickets will go on-sale at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, and will again cost $12 for any seat in the house.

TICKETS: WATCH PARTY 🎟️

In the first edition of the event, which sold out in under an hour, ticket profits benefited the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association. With summer festival season just around the corner, ticket profits from Monday’s event will support the evenko Foundation, which supports Quebec youth aged 5 to 25 by promoting access to performing arts, particularly music education, to foster creativity, self-esteem, and academic growth.

Doors will open an hour and a half prior to game time and the entire TVA Sports French feed will be played in its entirety. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive an official 2026 Canadiens Playoff towel, certain alumni will be present in the lower concourse for photo ops pregame, and both Youppi! And METAL! will be on hand to party until the final buzzer.

To learn more about the team’s playoff programming and activations, check out the Playoff Central page here.