MTL@BUF: Game recap

Caufield sets new career high in Habs win over Sabres

20250301_MTLBUF_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – Cole Caufield set a new personal best with 29 goals in a single season in the Canadiens 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The 24-year-old ended the scoring on Thursday and started it in the weekend matchup. Caufield accepted a pretty feed from Patrik Laine and deposited the puck into a wide-open cage to put the Habs up one.

Josh Anderson and Alex Newhook also scored for Montreal in a middle frame that ended 3-2 in favor of the vitiors.

Jakub Dobes helped hold down the fort with seven third-period saves, and Jake Evans put a stamp on the victory with an empty-net goal as the Canadiens soared to their fourth consecutive win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 01:13 [1]-0 Caufield (Laine, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@BUF: Caufield scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

P2 13:33 [2]-2 Anderson (Dvorak, Hutson)

MTL@BUF: Anderson scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

P2 19:57 [3]-2 Newhook (Matheson, Hutson)

MTL@BUF: Newhook scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

P3 18:22 [4]-2 Evans (Dvorak)

Jake Evans with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo goals

P2 06:04 1-[1] Tuch (Bryson)

P2 07:33 1-[2] Kulich (Dahlin, Peterka)

What’s next

A rematch between the Canadiens and Sabres is set for Monday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

