MTL@BUF: Game recap

BUFFALO – Cole Caufield set a new personal best with 29 goals in a single season in the Canadiens 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The 24-year-old ended the scoring on Thursday and started it in the weekend matchup. Caufield accepted a pretty feed from Patrik Laine and deposited the puck into a wide-open cage to put the Habs up one.

Josh Anderson and Alex Newhook also scored for Montreal in a middle frame that ended 3-2 in favor of the vitiors.

Jakub Dobes helped hold down the fort with seven third-period saves, and Jake Evans put a stamp on the victory with an empty-net goal as the Canadiens soared to their fourth consecutive win.

