MTL@BOS: Game recap

BOSTON – Brendan Gallagher’s second goal of the game at 15:43 of the third period brought the Canadiens within one, but that’s as close as they would come in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden.

Montreal had their foot on the gas early, with Gallagher and Cole Caufield giving the Habs 1-0 and 2-1 leads. But momentum quickly shifted.

The Bruins, who played their home opener on Thursday, answered with four straight goals, surging ahead 5-2.

Josh Anderson and Gallagher responded with back-to-back goals in the third, snipping the B’s lead to one with less than five minutes to play. However, Mark Kastelic restored Boston’s two-goal cushion 17 seconds later, ultimately putting the game on ice.

Cayden Primeau turned aside 23 shots in his season debut.

Finnish forward Oliver Kapanen made his NHL debut and earned his first career point with an assist on the Canadiens’ third goal of the night.