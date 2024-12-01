MTL@BOS: Game recap 

BOSTON – Winning a hockey game as visitors at TD Garden is tough. Climbing back from a three-goal deficit to do it? Even tougher.

That’s the situation the Canadiens found themselves in after conceding three times in a span of 1:10 in the first period, en route to a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

Down four goals in the third, Emil Heineman and Cole Caufield asked the question, cutting the deficit to two, but that’s as close as the Canadiens would come in Beantown.

