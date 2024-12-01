MTL@BOS: Game recap 

Montreal concedes three goals in 1:10 en route to 6-3 loss in Boston

20241201_MTLBOS_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BOSTON – Winning a hockey game as visitors at TD Garden is tough. Climbing back from a three-goal deficit to do it? Even tougher.

That’s the situation the Canadiens found themselves in after conceding three times in a span of 1:10 in the first period, en route to a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

Down four goals in the third, Emil Heineman and Cole Caufield asked the question, cutting the deficit to two, but that’s as close as the Canadiens would come in Beantown.

Montreal goals

P2 05:42 [1]-4 Caufield (Xhekaj, Suzuki)

MTL@BOS: Caufield scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P3 02:28 [2]-5 Heineman (Evans, Hutson)

MTL@BOS: Heineman scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P3 06:38 [3]-5 Caufield (Suzuki)

MTL@BOS: Caufield scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

Boston goals

P1 11:45 0-[1] McAvoy (Oesterle, Frederic)

P1 12:40 0-[2] Pastrnak (Zacha, Geekie)

P1 12:55 0-[3] Coyle (Kastelic)

P2 00:38 0-[4] McAvoy (Unassisted)

P3 00:21 1-[5] Coyle (Koepke) - SHG

P3 17:46 3-[6] Koepke (Beecher) - ENG

What’s next

The Canadiens open a five-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

