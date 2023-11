ANAHEIM – A late third-period goal from forward Alex Newhook gave the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

The win put an end to a four-game losing streak for Montreal.

A trio of Habs were celebrating milestones tonight. First, defenseman Jayden Struble made his dream of playing in the NHL come true as he made his Big League debut.