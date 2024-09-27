Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2024-25 season

Fans can watch 10 away games with Habs alumni and win prizes at Molson partner locations

MONTREAL – Canadiens fans bring the energy to the Bell Centre during 41 home games a year. Now Habs faithful can rally around the team while on the road, too.

Molson Viewing Parties are returning for 10 away games this season, turning 10 Quebec bars into the ultimate destinations to cheer on the Canadiens with fellow fans.

On tap are bar games, a live DJ, special guests—including two Habs alumni at each viewing party—plus more.

Prizes will also be up for grabs for those in attendance, from team merch to Canadiens tickets in the Molson Zone at the Bell Centre.

Save the date, the first Molson Viewing Party is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at Pub Epoxy in Montreal’s St-Henri neighborhood, featuring an Original Six matchup when the Habs travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

See the full 10-game schedule below:

Date

Game time

Opponent

Address

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

7:00 p.m.

at Bruins

Pub Epoxy

4210 rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC, H4C 1J4

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

7:00 p.m.

at Islanders

Centre Sportif Pile ou Face

1139 rue Principale, Granby, QC, J2J 0M3

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

7:00 p.m.

at Maple Leafs

Brasserie du Boulevard

505 rue Celanese, Drummondville, QC, J2B 5K4

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

1:00 p.m.

at Rangers

Chez Miller

1840 rue Atateken, Montreal, QC, H2L 3L6

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at Capitals

La Cage

1212 ave. des Canadiens, Montreal, QC, H3B 2S2

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at Red Wings

Les Trois Monkeys

200-1455 rue Peel, Montreal, QC,  H3A 1T5

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 

7:00 p.m. 

at Senators 

Maisonée

5385 ave. Gatineau, Montreal, QC, H3T 1X2 

Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025 

7:00 p.m. 

at Flames 

Étoile du Match

1-1629 route 132, Varenne, QC, J3X 1P7 

Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025 

7:30 p.m. 

at Islanders 

Chez Stanley

1180 rue King E, Sherbrooke, QC, J1G 1E4 

Friday, Apr. 11, 2025 

7:00 p.m. 

at Senators 

Resto-Pub 100 Génies

530 rue Peel, Montreal, QC, H3C 2H1 

Please note that Molson Viewing Parties are for fans aged 18+.

