Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2024-25 season

MONTREAL – Canadiens fans bring the energy to the Bell Centre during 41 home games a year. Now Habs faithful can rally around the team while on the road, too.

Molson Viewing Parties are returning for 10 away games this season, turning 10 Quebec bars into the ultimate destinations to cheer on the Canadiens with fellow fans.

On tap are bar games, a live DJ, special guests—including two Habs alumni at each viewing party—plus more.

Prizes will also be up for grabs for those in attendance, from team merch to Canadiens tickets in the Molson Zone at the Bell Centre.

Save the date, the first Molson Viewing Party is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at Pub Epoxy in Montreal’s St-Henri neighborhood, featuring an Original Six matchup when the Habs travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

See the full 10-game schedule below: