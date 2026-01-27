VGK@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens play host to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Saturday’s loss in Boston was the first time since December 9 that the Canadiens dropped back-to-back games in regulation. Twenty-two games without that happening says plenty about how steady Montreal has been at banking points. But in the Atlantic Division this season, “steady” barely buys you breathing room. With the loss to the Bruins, the Habs slipped out of the top-three — a spot they’ll try to reclaim on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights, for their part, have hit a bit of turbulence. They’ve lost three of their last four after ripping off seven straight wins, yet their 62 points — one shy of Montreal — are still enough to put them atop the Pacific. That’s life in a Western Conference that hasn’t packed quite the same punch as the East this year. After losing 7-1 in Ottawa, Vegas will be looking to salvage the last stop of their four-game road trip at the Bell Centre.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 28 @ VGK: 4-1 MTL

Jan. 27 vs. VGK:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

If you’re into goalscorers on a heater, this matchup has two of the hottest in the League. Cole Caufield leads the NHL with eight goals since January 15, while Pavel Dorofeyev isn’t far behind, tied for third in that span with five in six games.

BY THE NUMBERS: KNIGHTS-HABS

Here’s how the Golden Knights and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

