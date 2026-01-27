Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 27

MONTREAL – The Habs held an optional skate prior to Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.
In total, 15 players hit the ice.
Final preparations ahead of the Canadiens’ last contest of the season against Vegas
On Monday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be between the pipes.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.