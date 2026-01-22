METAL! collabs with “Ghoulish" Gary Pullin for exclusive merch

New T-shirt available for sale at Canadiens Mascot Party on Thursday

© Pierre Bourgault/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – From the mind of a legendary pop culture figure comes new Canadiens mascot merch.

And METAL! got some help from leading designer “Ghoulish" Gary Pullin, too.

The fan-favorite blue mascot announced on Thursday a collaboration with the longtime illustrator known for his signature alternative movie posters, vinyl record packaging, and classic novel covers.

The new design, featuring METAL!’s skull being torn in two, is on sale now at Tricolore Sports and canadiensmetal.com. The T-shirts are exceptionally being sold with their sleeves intact, although fans may choose to cut them off at home for a more METAL! look.

“I took inspiration from skateboard deck art and retro rock album covers to highlight METAL!’s gnarly personality,” explained Pullin, since METAL! does not speak. “Working with the Canadiens has been a dream come true. Now, we are finally unleashing the result. We hope fans like the ‘sick’ design we came up with.”

20260120-chc-PBC02418-

© Pierre Bourgault/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

The collaboration first came to life at a 2025 comic-con, and also served as a reunion for the two.

“I remembered METAL! from his days as a die-hard Habs fan back in the '80s and '90s,” added the Hamilton-based artist, whose father Garry Sr. adopted the Canadiens as his lifelong team. “I discovered I have a lot in common with METAL!; I also grew up with comic books and rock and roll, and hockey was always on in our household. This was an excellent opportunity, and I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Fans who likewise can’t wait to get their hands on the exclusive merch can meet METAL! and purchase a T-shirt on Thursday in Section 113 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the Canadiens Mascot Party game against the Buffalo Sabres.

