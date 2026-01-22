METAL! collabs with “Ghoulish" Gary Pullin for exclusive merch

MONTREAL – From the mind of a legendary pop culture figure comes new Canadiens mascot merch.

And METAL! got some help from leading designer “Ghoulish" Gary Pullin, too.

The fan-favorite blue mascot announced on Thursday a collaboration with the longtime illustrator known for his signature alternative movie posters, vinyl record packaging, and classic novel covers.

The new design, featuring METAL!’s skull being torn in two, is on sale now at Tricolore Sports and canadiensmetal.com. The T-shirts are exceptionally being sold with their sleeves intact, although fans may choose to cut them off at home for a more METAL! look.

“I took inspiration from skateboard deck art and retro rock album covers to highlight METAL!’s gnarly personality,” explained Pullin, since METAL! does not speak. “Working with the Canadiens has been a dream come true. Now, we are finally unleashing the result. We hope fans like the ‘sick’ design we came up with.”