METAL! announces appearances at all Saturday home games

Wildly popular unofficial blue mascot returns for 11 new dates

5062-02-Metal 25-26-calendrier-1920x1080
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Saturday night's alright for METAL!.

The unofficial Canadiens mascot announced a new 2025-26 world tour on Friday, featuring 11 Saturday dates all taking place at the Bell Centre.

A suspicious link was shared on METAL!’s social media accounts and on flyers around the Bell Centre, explicitly telling fans not to click on it. Still, fans clicked ahead en masse, disregarding any semblance of following rules or basic Internet safety—just like the rebellious mascot himself—prompting his return. Habs fans are so METAL!

See the full slate of Saturdays below:

DATE

OPPONENT

TICKETS

October 18, 2025

vs. NYR

November 1, 2025

vs. OTT

November 8, 2025

vs. UTA

November 15, 2025

vs. BOS

November 22, 2025

vs. TOR

December 20, 2025

vs. PIT

January 10, 2026

vs. DET

February 28, 2026

vs. WSH

March 14, 2026

vs. SJS

March 21, 2026

vs. NYI

April 11, 2026

vs. CBJ

METAL! retired (for a third time) a season ago but continued to appear at select Canadiens games as an alumnus.

Now back in a limited capacity once again, his confusing situationship with retirement resumes.

Fans can follow METAL! online at canadiensmetal.com or via @CanadiensMeTaL on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and X.

Related Content

METAL! meets Sami Zayn

News Feed

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 16

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 15

SEA@MTL: Game recap

Habs remember Ken Dryden at home opener

Canadiens pick walkout songs at home opener

Multi-year contract extensions for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14 

Club 1909 rebrands as Habs+

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Eight-year contract extension for Lane Hutson

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 13

MTL@CHI: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 11

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

New kids on the block

MTL@DET: Game recap