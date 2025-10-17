METAL! announces appearances at all Saturday home games

MONTREAL – Saturday night's alright for METAL!.

The unofficial Canadiens mascot announced a new 2025-26 world tour on Friday, featuring 11 Saturday dates all taking place at the Bell Centre.

A suspicious link was shared on METAL!’s social media accounts and on flyers around the Bell Centre, explicitly telling fans not to click on it. Still, fans clicked ahead en masse, disregarding any semblance of following rules or basic Internet safety—just like the rebellious mascot himself—prompting his return. Habs fans are so METAL!

See the full slate of Saturdays below: