Medical updates on Harvey-Pinard, Harris and Guhle

Harvey-Pinard was placed on IR, will miss four to six weeks

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL - The Canadiens issued medical updates on forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and defensemen Jordan Harris and Kaiden Guhle on Sunday. 

Harvey-Pinard will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old left Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars in the second period and did not return to the ice. He has been placed on IR. 
 
Harris is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old defenseman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues in the first period after being boarded by Sammy Blais. The latter received a game misconduct on the play. 

Guhle continues to be evaluated. The 22-year-old blue-liner left the game late in the third period against the Blues.

