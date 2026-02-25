Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

BROSSARD – It was the surest sign yet that the Olympic break has come to an end: the Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex, with all 24 players hitting the ice on Wednesday.

Captain Nick Suzuki, who picked up a silver medal with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026, and Juraj Slafkovsky, who helped Slovakia reach the bronze-medal game in Italy, were back with their teammates for the first time since the tournament ended.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis: