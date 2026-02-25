Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Full skate in Brossard on Wednesday

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – It was the surest sign yet that the Olympic break has come to an end: the Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex, with all 24 players hitting the ice on Wednesday.

Captain Nick Suzuki, who picked up a silver medal with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026, and Juraj Slafkovsky, who helped Slovakia reach the bronze-medal game in Italy, were back with their teammates for the first time since the tournament ended.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Following the skate, head coach Martin St-Louis announced that forward Alex Newhook would returning to the lineup for the first time since undergoing surgery for a fractured ankle in November. He last played on November 13 against the Dallas Stars.

The Canadiens resume action on Thursday when they welcome the New York Islanders to the Bell Centre for Soirée Québécoise. For tickets to the game, click here.

