Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 29

NEWARK – The Canadiens practiced at Prudential Center on Friday.

Yes, you read that right. The team was at the home of the New Jersey Devils, across the river from where they will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Mike Matheson was back on the ice with his teammates in Newark, skating alongside Lane Hutson at practice. The defenseman, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, is showing signs of a possible return to the Canadiens lineup on Saturday.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured ahead of Saturday’s matinee: