Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 29

Matheson paired with Hutson in return to practice on Friday

cms-20241129-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NEWARK – The Canadiens practiced at Prudential Center on Friday.

Yes, you read that right. The team was at the home of the New Jersey Devils, across the river from where they will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Mike Matheson was back on the ice with his teammates in Newark, skating alongside Lane Hutson at practice. The defenseman, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, is showing signs of a possible return to the Canadiens lineup on Saturday.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured ahead of Saturday’s matinee:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

15 Newhook

20 Slafkovsky

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

17 Anderson

77 Dach

40 Armia

Defensemen

48 Hutson

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

52 Barron

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

Patrik Laine, Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble rotated in as extras.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as Montreal’s starter in New York tomorrow afternoon.

Game time is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

