Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 25

SALT LAKE CITY –– Martin St-Louis hasn’t announced his lineup for Wednesday in Utah, but he rarely changes a winning formula.

And based on how the lines shook out today at practice at the Delta Center, it looks like Adam Engstrom and Alexandre Texier will need to wait a little longer to make their NHL and Canadiens debuts, respectively.

The pair did rotate in during lines drills but were not part of the first wave of players.

Following that theme, St-Louis announced after practice that Jakub Dobes would get the start against the Mammoth, following a 24-save performance against the Leafs on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the latest lines and defense pairings: