Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 25

Dobes’ net in Utah on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY –– Martin St-Louis hasn’t announced his lineup for Wednesday in Utah, but he rarely changes a winning formula.

And based on how the lines shook out today at practice at the Delta Center, it looks like Adam Engstrom and Alexandre Texier will need to wait a little longer to make their NHL and Canadiens debuts, respectively.

The pair did rotate in during lines drills but were not part of the first wave of players.

Following that theme, St-Louis announced after practice that Jakub Dobes would get the start against the Mammoth, following a 24-save performance against the Leafs on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the latest lines and defense pairings:

Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
76 Bolduc
20 Slafkovsky
91 Kapanen
93 Demidov
63 Xhekaj
71 Evans
17 Anderson / 85 Texier
49 Davidson
90 Veleno
11 Gallagher
Defensemen
8 Matheson
53 Dobson
47 Struble
48 Hutson
72 Xhekaj / 42 Engstrom
45 Carrier
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes

Puck drop for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET

