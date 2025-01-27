Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 27

BROSSARD – David Reinbacher practiced with the Canadiens in a non-contact jersey at the CN Sports Complex on Monday for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in the preseason.

This Saturday, February 1, marks four months since the team announced on October 1 that the 19-year-old defenseman would be out five to six months following knee surgery.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard also practiced for the first time since being recalled by Montreal on Saturday. The 26-year-old skated alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia for line rushes. Harvey-Pinard has tallied 11 points in 24 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League this season.

Josh Anderson and Kaiden Guhle did not participate in the session (therapy day). Matheson moved into Guhle’s spot beside Alexandre Carrier in his absence, while Michael Pezzetta filled Anderson’s role on a line with Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher.

Here are the full lines and defense pairings featured on the South Shore: