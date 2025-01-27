Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 27

Reinbacher, Harvey-Pinard practice with Habs on Monday

20250127 - Practice - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – David Reinbacher practiced with the Canadiens in a non-contact jersey at the CN Sports Complex on Monday for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in the preseason.

This Saturday, February 1, marks four months since the team announced on October 1 that the 19-year-old defenseman would be out five to six months following knee surgery.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard also practiced for the first time since being recalled by Montreal on Saturday. The 26-year-old skated alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia for line rushes. Harvey-Pinard has tallied 11 points in 24 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League this season.

Josh Anderson and Kaiden Guhle did not participate in the session (therapy day). Matheson moved into Guhle’s spot beside Alexandre Carrier in his absence, while Michael Pezzetta filled Anderson’s role on a line with Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher.

Here are the full lines and defense pairings featured on the South Shore:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

55 Pezzetta

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

49 Harvey-Pinard

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

48 Hutson

64 Reinbacher (no contact)

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

75 Dobes

35 Montembeault

Montreal and Winnipeg close their season series at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for just after 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

Canadiens celebrate East Asian culture

Jayden Struble assigned to Laval on conditioning assignment

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DET: Game recap 

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Jan. 22

Owen Beck loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 21

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Beck shining bright in pro rookie season

NYR@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

NHL announces Canadiens Quarter-Century Team

NYR@MTL: What you need to know