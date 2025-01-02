Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 2

CHICAGO – Thursday was far from your typical practice day for Kirby Dach.

Back at United Center in Chicago, the city that drafted him, for just the second time since being acquired by the Canadiens, the spotlight wasn’t solely on him this time. Earlier Thursday morning, news broke that Dach’s younger brother, Colton, was recalled by the Blackhawks ahead of Friday’s game against the Canadiens, setting the stage for a potential brotherly showdown.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never played with or against him in a real game. We’ve messed around on the outdoor rink or scrimmages back home in the summer, but for it to be in the NHL is pretty cool,” said the Habs forward following practice.

Dach, who’s scored three goals in his last three games, was one of 22 players to practice at the home of the Hawks today.