Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 2

Potential matchup between Dach brothers looms ahead of Friday's game against the Blackhawks

cms-20250102-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

CHICAGO – Thursday was far from your typical practice day for Kirby Dach.

Back at United Center in Chicago, the city that drafted him, for just the second time since being acquired by the Canadiens, the spotlight wasn’t solely on him this time. Earlier Thursday morning, news broke that Dach’s younger brother, Colton, was recalled by the Blackhawks ahead of Friday’s game against the Canadiens, setting the stage for a potential brotherly showdown.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never played with or against him in a real game. We’ve messed around on the outdoor rink or scrimmages back home in the summer, but for it to be in the NHL is pretty cool,” said the Habs forward following practice.

Dach, who’s scored three goals in his last three games, was one of 22 players to practice at the home of the Hawks today.

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

48 Hutson

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

45 Carrier

72 Xhekaj

47 Struble

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Defenseman David Savard left practice early, with Jayden Struble stepping into his spot on the blue line during line rushes. Michael Pezzetta served as the other extra for Montreal.

Samuel Montembeault is slated to get the start in goal for the front half of the Canadiens back-to-back, starting Friday at United Center.

Game time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

