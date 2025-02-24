Updates from practice – Feb. 24

BROSSARD – Kirby Dach will be unavailable for the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed the forward will be held out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.

In response, Owen Beck joined the team for practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. The Canadiens announced earlier this morning that the 21-year-old forward had been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, signalling he could step into the lineup in Dach’s absence.

St-Louis also confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Seventeen players participated in Monday’s session on the South Shore: