Updates from practice – Feb. 24

Anderson, Dach, Gallagher and Savard absent from practice; Montembeault to start on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Kirby Dach will be unavailable for the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed the forward will be held out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.

In response, Owen Beck joined the team for practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. The Canadiens announced earlier this morning that the 21-year-old forward had been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, signalling he could step into the lineup in Dach’s absence.

St-Louis also confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Seventeen players participated in Monday’s session on the South Shore:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

45 Carrier

35 Montembeault

62 Beck

48 Hutson

75 Dobes

13 Caufield

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

47 Struble

 

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

 

51 Heineman

 

92 Laine

 

15 Newhook

20 Slafkovsky

 

14 Suzuki

 

 

Here’s who was not on the ice:

  • Josh Anderson (therapy day)
  • Kirby Dach (lower-body injury, still being evaluated)
  • Brendan Gallagher (personal reasons)
  • David Savard (therapy day)

The Habs-Canes matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

