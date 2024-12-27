Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 27

Dobes to make NHL debut Saturday; Laine a full participant at practice in Florida

cms-20241227-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Canadiens hit the ice at FTL War Memorial in Florida on Friday for their first practice following the Christmas break.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that goaltender Jakub Dobes will make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Panthers. The 23-year-old, who was recalled by Montreal earlier this morning, posted a 9-3-1 record, 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 games with the Laval Rocket this season.

Patrik Laine was a full participant in the session after leaving the Dec. 23 game in Columbus with an upper-body injury.

Twenty-two of the 23 players on the Canadiens active roster took part in Friday’s practice in the Sunshine State.

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

48 Hutson

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

45 Carrier

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble rotated as extras.

Cayden Primeau was absent from the session. Following practice, St-Louis provided an update, saying that Primeau will be placed on waivers on Saturday for the purpose of a loan to Laval in the American Hockey League.

The Canadiens kick off their five-game holiday road trip on Saturday with a matinee (1:00 p.m. ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

News Feed

Jakub Dobes recalled from Laval Rocket

MTL@CBJ: Game recap

Laine named NHL’s third star of the week 

Lines at morning skate – Dec. 23

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

DET@MTL: Game recap

DET@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DET: Game recap

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Dec. 19

Canadiens Christmas traditions

Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators

Updates from practice - Dec. 18

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 17

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

Guest list revealed for 2024 Canadiens Mascot Party

Updates from practice – Dec. 16 