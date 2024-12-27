Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 27

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Canadiens hit the ice at FTL War Memorial in Florida on Friday for their first practice following the Christmas break.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that goaltender Jakub Dobes will make his NHL debut on Saturday against the Panthers. The 23-year-old, who was recalled by Montreal earlier this morning, posted a 9-3-1 record, 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 14 games with the Laval Rocket this season.

Patrik Laine was a full participant in the session after leaving the Dec. 23 game in Columbus with an upper-body injury.

Twenty-two of the 23 players on the Canadiens active roster took part in Friday’s practice in the Sunshine State.