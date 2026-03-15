ANA@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

30th Anniversary of the Bell Centre

The Bell Centre celebrates three decades as the home of Habs hockey on the eve of its 30th anniversary. The arena originally opened its doors as the Molson Centre on March 16, 1996, and a variety of features are planned for Sunday’s game to commemorate the milestone:

A special pregame video will be shown on the scoreboard, highlighting the arena’s original builders as well as its most memorable moments from the past 30 years;

Fans can take photos with former Canadiens goaltender Jocelyn Thibault and his iconic mask from the arena’s inaugural game in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

A commemorative T-shirt and pin will be available for sale at Tricolore Sports, with all profits benefiting the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association.

Fans online can also take a trip back in time with digital features including:

An interactive comparison tool showcasing select locations around the arena as they appear 30 years apart;

A historical photo gallery of images from the arena’s opening years.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Saturday served as a bit of a heat check for the Canadiens. After rattling off three straight wins, Montreal dropped a 4–2 decision to the San Jose Sharks at home. The good news? In this league, there’s always another opportunity right around the corner. The Habs will get that chance just 24 hours later, and with nearly every team around them in the Eastern Conference playoff race picking up points on Saturday, the urgency to respond will be clear when they return to the ice on Sunday. History is on Montreal’s side, too. The Canadiens are 5-0-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season after losing the first game. As it stands, they hold a two-point edge over Boston and Detroit for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Ducks, meanwhile, also stumbled Saturday, falling 2-0 to the Ottawa Senators. Anaheim arrives in Montreal riding back-to-back losses to wrap up a four-game Eastern road swing. Still, it’s been an encouraging season for a rebuilding Ducks squad that has taken advantage of a weaker Pacific Division. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Joel Quenneville’s group sits second in the Pacific and six points clear of a playoff spot. With Ville Husso getting the start yesterday, Lukas Dostal is expected to be in net tonight.

SEASON SERIES

Mar. 6 @ ANA: 6-5 ANA (SO)

Mar. 15 vs. ANA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Brendan Gallagher returns to the lineup for Montreal after being healthy scratched on Saturday for the first time in his lengthy 13-year career. Look for the Habs’ feisty forward to bring it against the Ducks.

Cutter Gauthier is about as dangerous a scorer there’s been in the NHL this season. With a goal and an assist in the teams’ last meeting, the Canadiens will be keen on shutting down the 22-year-old tonight.

BY THE NUMBERS: DUCKS-HABS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Ducks match up by the numbers: