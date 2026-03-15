ANA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens celebrate the Bell Centre's 30th anniversary when they host the Anaheim Ducks to close out a weekend doubleheader on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Celebrating 30 years of the Bell Centre!
MONTREAL – The Canadiens celebrate the Bell Centre's 30th anniversary when they host the Anaheim Ducks to close out a weekend doubleheader on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
30th Anniversary of the Bell Centre
The Bell Centre celebrates three decades as the home of Habs hockey on the eve of its 30th anniversary. The arena originally opened its doors as the Molson Centre on March 16, 1996, and a variety of features are planned for Sunday’s game to commemorate the milestone:
Fans online can also take a trip back in time with digital features including:
TEAM COMPARISONS
Saturday served as a bit of a heat check for the Canadiens. After rattling off three straight wins, Montreal dropped a 4–2 decision to the San Jose Sharks at home. The good news? In this league, there’s always another opportunity right around the corner. The Habs will get that chance just 24 hours later, and with nearly every team around them in the Eastern Conference playoff race picking up points on Saturday, the urgency to respond will be clear when they return to the ice on Sunday. History is on Montreal’s side, too. The Canadiens are 5-0-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season after losing the first game. As it stands, they hold a two-point edge over Boston and Detroit for third place in the Atlantic Division.
The Ducks, meanwhile, also stumbled Saturday, falling 2-0 to the Ottawa Senators. Anaheim arrives in Montreal riding back-to-back losses to wrap up a four-game Eastern road swing. Still, it’s been an encouraging season for a rebuilding Ducks squad that has taken advantage of a weaker Pacific Division. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Joel Quenneville’s group sits second in the Pacific and six points clear of a playoff spot. With Ville Husso getting the start yesterday, Lukas Dostal is expected to be in net tonight.
SEASON SERIES
Mar. 6 @ ANA: 6-5 ANA (SO)
Mar. 15 vs. ANA:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Brendan Gallagher returns to the lineup for Montreal after being healthy scratched on Saturday for the first time in his lengthy 13-year career. Look for the Habs’ feisty forward to bring it against the Ducks.
Cutter Gauthier is about as dangerous a scorer there’s been in the NHL this season. With a goal and an assist in the teams’ last meeting, the Canadiens will be keen on shutting down the 22-year-old tonight.
BY THE NUMBERS: DUCKS-HABS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Ducks match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Sunday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.