SJS@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:

Local artist Felipe Arriagada-Nunez (Chien Champion) will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To see all the paintings so far, plus enter for a chance to win one, click here;

Former Canadiens players Gilbert Delorme and Steve Begin will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Guest DJ Fafa Khan will provide pregame and intermission tunes as part of the Monster Energy DJ Series;

One lucky fan will get to shoot for Canadiens season tickets and other prizes during second intermission.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are back in action after an important 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. The team is looking to distance themselves from division rivals as they begin their second back-to-back set this week. Montreal sits third in the Atlantic with 82 points in 64 games. Jakub Dobes will get the start against San Jose.

Meanwhile, the Sharks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Macklin Celebrini and co. are in the midst of a five-game road trip with additional stops in Ottawa and Edmonton. San Jose is one point out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 68 points in 63 games.

SEASON SERIES

Mar. 3 @ SJS: 7-5 SJS

Mar. 14 vs. SJS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson is enjoying a five-game point streak (1G, 6A) and recently made history (again) by becoming the defenseman with the most assists in NHL history through their first 150 games played with 116 assists (now 117).

In addition, Kirby Dach is set to play in his 300th NHL game on Saturday. In 299 games, the forward has amassed 135 points (51G, 84A).

On the other end of the ice, Celebrini’s seven-game point streak has brought his season total to 91 points (33G, 58A). The Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on the sophomore forward as Celebrini registered four points (1G, 3A) against the Habs last week.

BY THE NUMBERS: SHARKS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: