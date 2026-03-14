SJS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Habs are looking for a fourth consecutive win when they host San Jose at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks are in town
MONTREAL – The Habs are looking for a fourth consecutive win when they host San Jose at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what's in store tonight:
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens are back in action after an important 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. The team is looking to distance themselves from division rivals as they begin their second back-to-back set this week. Montreal sits third in the Atlantic with 82 points in 64 games. Jakub Dobes will get the start against San Jose.
Meanwhile, the Sharks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Macklin Celebrini and co. are in the midst of a five-game road trip with additional stops in Ottawa and Edmonton. San Jose is one point out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 68 points in 63 games.
SEASON SERIES
Mar. 3 @ SJS: 7-5 SJS
Mar. 14 vs. SJS:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson is enjoying a five-game point streak (1G, 6A) and recently made history (again) by becoming the defenseman with the most assists in NHL history through their first 150 games played with 116 assists (now 117).
In addition, Kirby Dach is set to play in his 300th NHL game on Saturday. In 299 games, the forward has amassed 135 points (51G, 84A).
On the other end of the ice, Celebrini’s seven-game point streak has brought his season total to 91 points (33G, 58A). The Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on the sophomore forward as Celebrini registered four points (1G, 3A) against the Habs last week.
BY THE NUMBERS: SHARKS-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.