SJS@MTL: Game recap

Caufield sets new career high in goals in loss

20260314_SJSMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 4-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Cole Caufield, who returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with the flu, set a new career high in goals with his 38th on the campaign. The 25-year-old winger is tied with Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov in goals, as Colorado’s Nathan Mackinnon occupies the first spot.

In addition, it was Caufield’s 16th goal on a Saturday this season which is the most by a Canadiens player since Brian Bellows (16 G in 24 GP) in 1992-93. The last Canadiens player with more in a single campaign is Stephane Richer (24 G in 23 GP) in 1989-90.

Kirby Dach played in his 300th NHL game tonight.

Roster

Head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to the lineup, including moving Alexandre Texier moved to the fourth line and making Brendan Gallagher a healthy scratch. Jakub Dobes defended the cage for Montreal, making 17 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 07:21 0-[1] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Dobson)

SJS@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Alex Nedeljkovic

P2 17:38 3-[2] Suzuki (Demidov, Dobson)

SJS@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Alex Nedeljkovic

San Jose goals

P1 13:12 [1]-1 Celebrini (Graf, Klingberg) 

P2 11:56 [2]-1 Ferraro (Wennberg, Eklund) 

P2 16:20 [3]-1 Graf (Celebrini, Klingberg) 

P3 17:57 [4]-2 Celebrini (Graf, Goodrow) - EN

What’s next

The Habs will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Bell Centre on Sunday when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

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