SJS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 4-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Cole Caufield, who returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with the flu, set a new career high in goals with his 38th on the campaign. The 25-year-old winger is tied with Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov in goals, as Colorado’s Nathan Mackinnon occupies the first spot.

In addition, it was Caufield’s 16th goal on a Saturday this season which is the most by a Canadiens player since Brian Bellows (16 G in 24 GP) in 1992-93. The last Canadiens player with more in a single campaign is Stephane Richer (24 G in 23 GP) in 1989-90.

Kirby Dach played in his 300th NHL game tonight.

Roster

Head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to the lineup, including moving Alexandre Texier moved to the fourth line and making Brendan Gallagher a healthy scratch. Jakub Dobes defended the cage for Montreal, making 17 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.