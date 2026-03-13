Two-year, entry-level contract for Luke Mittelstadt

The 23-year-old led all Gophers defensemen with 21 points this season

WSC-Mittelstadt-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract (2026-27 to 2027-28) with defenseman Luke Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt also signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract and will join the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Mittelstadt appeared in 36 games with the University of Minnesota Gophers in the NCAA this season. The 23-year-old blue-liner produced 21 points (2G, 19A) and led all Gophers defensemen in goals, assists and points, in addition to setting a career high in assists. Mittelstadt, one of three players to serve as team captain this season, concluded his NCAA career with an 80-point haul (11G, 69A) in 152 games with the University of Minnesota.

The Eden Prairie, MN native represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, where he won bronze and recorded three assists in seven contests.

Mittelstadt was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

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