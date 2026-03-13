Canadiens acquire Hunter Shepard and Jake Chiasson from the Ottawa Senators

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired goaltender Hunter Shepard and forward Jake Chiasson from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Riley Kidney.

Shepard has played 15 AHL games with Belleville, posting a 6-7-2 record. The 30-year-old netminder has also posted a 2-3-1 record in six career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Senators.

Chiasson, 22, has registered one assist in 20 games this season with the Belleville Senators in the AHL. The 6-foot-2 and 181 lb forward has also played 16 games in the ECHL with the Allen Americans, producing eight points (2G, 6A). The Abbotsford, BC native was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.